Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,808 JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,663,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,292,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 189,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 2,266.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 426,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after buying an additional 408,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,637,000.
JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $641.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.
About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF
The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.