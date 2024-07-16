Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,732 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,732 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $87,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $81,299,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $17,650,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $322.71 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.98 and its 200-day moving average is $287.67.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

