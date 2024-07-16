Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

