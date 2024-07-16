Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 116.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $954,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYY opened at $136.55 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

