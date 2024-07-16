Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

