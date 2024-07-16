Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,776,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $178.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.98. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

