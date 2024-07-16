Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,719 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Invesco LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $217.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $281.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

