Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 275,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

