Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

View Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.