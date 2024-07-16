Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

