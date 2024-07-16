Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA RWL opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.31. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $74.60 and a 1 year high of $95.04.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Major Tech Stock’s Remarkable Surge: Are You Missing Out?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is This Solar Stock Ready for a Comeback? Key Milestones Ahead
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Could This Entertainment Stock be the Belle of the Gaming Ball?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.