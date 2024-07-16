Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 62,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

