Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,293,000 after purchasing an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,565,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $20,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.67.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $188.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $248.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

