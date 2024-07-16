Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

