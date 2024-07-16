Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

