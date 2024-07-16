Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,942,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

ATO opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.