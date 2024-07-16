Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 484.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

