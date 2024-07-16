Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MQT. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 515,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 75,579 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $3,815,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 376,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MQT opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

