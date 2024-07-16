Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cencora alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,632,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,090,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,888,357 shares of company stock worth $406,265,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $222.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.