Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $475,000 in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Get ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKB. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,448,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.49.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.