Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $563,000 in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the first quarter worth about $796,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suzano during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 760,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,159 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.00. Suzano S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

