Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

