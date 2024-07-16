Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HCI Group by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCI shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $944.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.93.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

