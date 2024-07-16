Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 21,014 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 183.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,861,000 after buying an additional 2,141,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,562,000 after buying an additional 1,043,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,696,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,525,000 after buying an additional 642,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,517,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 706,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,595,000 after purchasing an additional 982,848 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

