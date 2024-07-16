Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,328 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Raymond James by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 263,687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 820.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 176,210 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Raymond James by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,273,000 after acquiring an additional 174,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth $18,548,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

