Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 342 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,063.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,003.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $933.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $419.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

