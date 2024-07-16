Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $3,681,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 335.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $428.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $421.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

