Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,797 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Shell alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Shell by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 993,342 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shell Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.