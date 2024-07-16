Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,998 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.04.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $282.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.76 and a 200-day moving average of $246.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

