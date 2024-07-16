Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.
Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %
SYY stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
