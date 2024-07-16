Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,256 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $145.53 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

