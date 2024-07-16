Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 39,140 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,140 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $103.28. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $86.09 and a 52-week high of $108.69. The company has a market cap of $805.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

