Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 707 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,347,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,157,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,818,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF stock opened at $120.36 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $121.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average is $111.06.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

