Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,587 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,418,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $643,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

