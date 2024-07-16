Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,774,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,538,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,081,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of DYNF stock opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

