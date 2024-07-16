Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Clearwater Paper as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $132,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $213,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth $285,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $778.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

