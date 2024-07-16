Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 555.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 393,724 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 481,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

