Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Conduit Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of CDT stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.