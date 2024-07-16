Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Trading Down 4.7%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Conifer Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

