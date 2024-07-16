Contrasting Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) & Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Cogent Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Arvinas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Biosciences N/A -91.56% -55.20% Arvinas N/A -64.79% -30.46%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Biosciences 0 2 5 0 2.71 Arvinas 0 2 14 0 2.88

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cogent Biosciences and Arvinas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 58.56%. Arvinas has a consensus price target of $61.13, indicating a potential upside of 103.98%. Given Arvinas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arvinas is more favorable than Cogent Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Arvinas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Biosciences N/A N/A -$192.41 million ($2.48) -3.73 Arvinas $78.50 million 26.13 -$367.30 million ($5.93) -5.05

Cogent Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arvinas beats Cogent Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company has a licensing agreement with Plexxikon Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of bezuclastinib. The company was formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Cogent Biosciences, Inc. in October 2020. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Its product pipeline includes Bavdegalutamide and ARV-766, investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degraders for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, which are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and ARV-471, an orally bioavailable estrogen receptor degrading PROTAC targeted protein degrader for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor+/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-breast cancer, which is Phase 3 clinical trial. Arvinas, Inc. has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Carrick Therapeutics Limited, and Bayer AG. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.