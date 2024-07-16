Contrasting indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) & Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Texas Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $223.17 million 5.99 -$117.62 million ($0.49) -14.61 Texas Instruments $17.52 billion 10.49 $6.51 billion $6.41 31.48

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

67.7% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -32.12% -21.08% -11.36% Texas Instruments 35.16% 35.28% 18.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for indie Semiconductor and Texas Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00 Texas Instruments 4 11 7 0 2.14

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $12.64, suggesting a potential upside of 76.58%. Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $184.62, suggesting a potential downside of 8.50%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats indie Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and logic and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. It provides DLP products primarily for use in project high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

