Contrasting Shell (NYSE:SHEL) & Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Get Indonesia Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Indonesia Energy and Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Shell 0 1 5 0 2.83

Shell has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.50%. Given Shell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shell is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Shell 5.83% 13.83% 6.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shell has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Shell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $3.53 million 7.55 -$2.64 million N/A N/A Shell $302.14 billion 0.76 $19.36 billion $5.42 13.46

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Summary

Shell beats Indonesia Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

(Get Free Report)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.