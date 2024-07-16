Cormark Comments on Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.13.

TSE:TXG opened at C$22.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.15. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$23.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

