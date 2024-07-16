Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $6.35 or 0.00009910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $137.95 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00042559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

