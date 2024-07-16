Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Up 27.8% in June

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CMCT opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.41%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

