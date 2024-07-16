Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $33.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.83 and a beta of 2.24. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $33.87.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $287,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,992,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,336,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,557,895.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $287,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,992,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,336,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,730,794 over the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 293,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 47,650 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after buying an additional 413,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after buying an additional 111,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after buying an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 81,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

