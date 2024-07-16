Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Credo Technology Group traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 1045448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,684,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,388,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,572,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $1,684,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,388,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,572,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 951,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,730,794. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

