Critical Comparison: X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG) vs. Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspen Technology and X3’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology $1.04 billion 11.95 -$107.76 million ($0.44) -447.72 X3 $16.83 million 0.04 -$109.60 million N/A N/A

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than X3.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology 0 3 3 0 2.50 X3 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aspen Technology and X3, as provided by MarketBeat.

Aspen Technology currently has a consensus target price of $219.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than X3.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of X3 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Aspen Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of X3 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Technology and X3’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology -2.46% 2.76% 2.50% X3 N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Aspen Technology has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X3 has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats X3 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management. The company serves a range of asset-intensive industries, including oil and gas exploration and production; oil and gas processing and distribution; and oil and gas refining and marketing, as well as bulk and specialty chemicals, engineering and construction, power and utilities, metals and mining, and pharmaceuticals. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. Aspen Technology, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of EMR Worldwide Inc.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

