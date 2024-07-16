Critical Review: Beyond (NYSE:BYON) versus 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond and 1stdibs.Com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.56 billion 0.39 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -1.65 1stdibs.Com $84.68 million 2.14 -$22.70 million ($0.44) -10.48

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -23.67% -32.05% -19.91% 1stdibs.Com -21.13% -13.25% -9.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Beyond and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beyond and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 4 3 0 2.43 1stdibs.Com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beyond currently has a consensus target price of $30.36, indicating a potential upside of 125.37%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.54%. Given Beyond’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beyond is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1stdibs.Com has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Beyond on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

