Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 64.31% and a negative net margin of 31.02%.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance
Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Cryo-Cell International has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.47.
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile
